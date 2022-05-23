MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’ve driven near the Minot Police Department, you may have noticed new fencing that has been put up and a lack of parking spaces.

That’s because an almost 70-year-old wall needs to be replaced to protect the city’s buildings from erosion.

The current wall between the police department and the Minot Municipal Auditorium has been around since the 1950s, and something new is needed to protect the structures around it.

The city engineer says the new wall is needed because if there is heavy rain, the soil in the wall may collapse and cause a lot of problems.



“The city has a lot of infrastructure below that wall,” said Lance Meyer. “We have a quarter of a million dollars in police vehicles and employee vehicles that park there, members of the public that do business with us. If that wall would fail and hurt private property, or God forbid people, we’d have some problems. So we want to make sure that we put up something that is gonna last a long time, looks nice, and functions well.”

Meyer says road closures could happen throughout the area while the city builds a new wall. The city will notify the public when this occurs.