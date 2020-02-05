Construction of New Town Recreation Center out for bids

The city of New Town has seen a spike in population in the last 20 years, and now they’re bringing something to town that everyone can enjoy.

“What we want to do is bring positive things to the city of New Town for the people to do,” said Dan Uran, Mayor of New Town.

For the past few years, a new recreation center has been considered for the city of New Town, and recently, the city council decided to move ahead in the process.

Mayor Uran said this new faculty will put them on the same level as other cities in the area.

“So people don’t have to travel 50 miles to go to a movie or 75 to Minot or Williston. Parshall isn’t that far but still what about the person without transportation,” said Uran.

The project is estimated to cost $6.5 million. The city will use oil and gas money to foot some of the bills, and with help from a neighboring organization, it won’t cost taxpayers a penny.

Uran added, “MHA nation. We’ve been working with the North Segment representative. They have committed $3 million towards the project.”

Right now the lot is empty, but soon it will be home to a 79 seat movie theater, eight-lane bowling alley and an arcade — and the whole town is excited about it.

“Hopefully it’ll bring more business in. We’re always looking for more business,” said Earl Fredrickson, owner of Better B Cafe.

The owner of Better B Cafe, located across the street from the rec center, said it won’t only be good for business, but other things as well.

He added, “Hopefully it will cut down on everything bad that happens. It will be an outlet.”

But he sayid there is one slight drawback.

“I hope they have enough parking,” he said.

Bids have been put out for the construction. Mayor Uran said if all goes as planned, people will be enjoying the center by December.