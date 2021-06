Starting on Monday, June 7, curb and gutter repair will begin on Divide Avenue from 3rd Street to 5th Street, as well as most of 4th Street up to Divide Avenue in Bismarck.

Due to the construction, traffic will be reduced to only two lanes until the work is completed sometime in mid-June.

Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes as there may be long delays due to traffic on these roads.

For more information you can check out www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.