Construction Projects Coming to Bismarck in 2020

This week, KX News is giving you an early look at the construction that could impact your commute in 2020.

Today, we continue our tour with the city of Bismarck.

This year Bismarck has $15 million dollars worth of work planned.

One of the larger projects will be a major improvement project on 43rd Avenue Northeast.

Plans include widening the road from it’s current two-lane configuration to five lanes with a center turning lane.

City crews will also make improvements around the area where the new COSTCO is being built in North Bismarck.

Water main replacement work will also take place in older parts of Bismarck South of the Capital and North of Main Street.

We spoke with Bismarck’s City Engineer who tells us the work on 43rd Avenue is a long time coming.

“That project’s been on our radar in terms of, to be funded, for a very long time, certainly the demand is there for those sorts of improvements, now with the passage of the half cent sales tax and the availability of some federal funds were able to do that project in an earlier time frame, said Gabe Schell, Bismarck City Engineer.

Around 10,000 vehicles use 43rd Avenue between Highway 83 and North Washington Street every day.