Construction Season is Not Over Yet

Night-time construction work will begin next week on I-94 near Mandan.

The project is taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings to complete work when it will have less impact on motorists.

This Tuesday, the middle lane of the eastbound three-lane section of I-94, leaving Mandan, will temporarily close that evening at 6:30.

Anyone traveling east during that time will stay in the passing lane through the three-lane section and use Exit 157 to get to Expressway.

Travelers coming from Mandan, heading east, will stay in the driving lane thru the same section and use the Memorial Bridge Interchange to access I-94.

The middle lane will remain closed until about 6:30 in the morning on Wednesday.

Then beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the middle lane of the westbound three-lane section of I-94 will temporarily close.

Westbound travelers coming from Expressway will stay in the passing lane through that section and use Mandan Avenue and the Exit 153 Interchange to get to I-94.

Travelers on I-94 coming from Bismarck will stay in the driving lane thru the three-lane section and use Exit 153 to get to Mandan.

The middle lane will reopen on Thursday morning at 6:30 a.m.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation asks all motorists to please slow down, and pay attention while driving through work zones for the safety of travelers and construction workers.

The I-94 Mandan-Bismarck Expressway Project is expected to be completed this fall.