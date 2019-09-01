Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

Construction Season is Not Over Yet

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Night-time construction work will begin next week on I-94 near Mandan.

The project is taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings to complete work when it will have less impact on motorists.

This Tuesday, the middle lane of the eastbound three-lane section of I-94, leaving Mandan, will temporarily close that evening at 6:30.

Anyone traveling east during that time will stay in the passing lane through the three-lane section and use Exit 157 to get to Expressway.

Travelers coming from Mandan, heading east, will stay in the driving lane thru the same section and use the Memorial Bridge Interchange to access I-94.

The middle lane will remain closed until about 6:30 in the morning on Wednesday.

Then beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the middle lane of the westbound three-lane section of I-94 will temporarily close.

Westbound travelers coming from Expressway will stay in the passing lane through that section and use Mandan Avenue and the Exit 153 Interchange to get to I-94.

Travelers on I-94 coming from Bismarck will stay in the driving lane thru the three-lane section and use Exit 153 to get to Mandan.

The middle lane will reopen on Thursday morning at 6:30 a.m.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation asks all motorists to please slow down, and pay attention while driving through work zones for the safety of travelers and construction workers.

The I-94 Mandan-Bismarck Expressway Project is expected to be completed this fall.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Underwood Couple

Thumbnail for the video titled "Underwood Couple"

National Anthem

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Anthem"

Stark County Chaplain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stark County Chaplain"

College Textbook Prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Textbook Prices"

I-94 Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "I-94 Construction"

McKenzie Injury Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "McKenzie Injury Crash"

BPS Crossover Invite Day 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Crossover Invite Day 2"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 8-31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 8-31-19"

Car Safety Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Safety Kids"

Mandan Bar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Bar"

Williston Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Shooting"

Class AA, Class A, 9-Man

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AA, Class A, 9-Man"

Class AAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA"

St. Mary's Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Football"

Fatal Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal Crash"

IHS in trouble

Thumbnail for the video titled "IHS in trouble"

Friday, August 30th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, August 30th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Deadly Weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly Weekend"

Japan Trade Deal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Japan Trade Deal"

Business Beat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Beat"
More Video

Don't Miss