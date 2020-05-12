Construction set to begin on 16th Street SW in Minot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Warmer weather means the start of the construction season, and another project is set to begin in Minot.

Work to complete the installation of levees will begin on the 16th Street Southwest bridge this week. It is part of the MI 2 and MI 3 phases of the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project.

With the construction expected to last up to two months, one spokesman says you may want to leave home a little earlier.

“Instead of two lanes in each direction, it will be narrowed down to one lane in each direction at times. So it could cause a back up in traffic,” said Dan Jonasson.

The project will begin Wednesday. Jonasson says they will also be doing curb and gutter work along the street as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Linton-HMB Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Golf"

Century Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Softball"

Monday, May 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, May 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KOA Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "KOA Open"

Economic Impact

Thumbnail for the video titled "Economic Impact"

KX Storrm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storrm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11"

Land Study

Thumbnail for the video titled "Land Study"

NWS Warnings

Thumbnail for the video titled "NWS Warnings"

Food Assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Assistance"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/11"

Monday's Forecast: A steady rise in temps this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: A steady rise in temps this week"

Mother's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day"

Vinyl Taco Walk Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vinyl Taco Walk Out"

Putting off Surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Putting off Surgery"

Robert One Minute 5-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-10"

ATA Martial Arts Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATA Martial Arts Open"

Mother's Day Exclusive: celebrating foster moms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day Exclusive: celebrating foster moms"

Minot City Council Makes Big Decision

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council Makes Big Decision"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge