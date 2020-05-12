Construction set to begin on 16th Street SW in Minot

Warmer weather means the start of the construction season, and another project is set to begin in Minot.

Work to complete the installation of levees will begin on the 16th Street Southwest bridge this week. It is part of the MI 2 and MI 3 phases of the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project.

With the construction expected to last up to two months, one spokesman says you may want to leave home a little earlier.

“Instead of two lanes in each direction, it will be narrowed down to one lane in each direction at times. So it could cause a back up in traffic,” said Dan Jonasson.

The project will begin Wednesday. Jonasson says they will also be doing curb and gutter work along the street as well.