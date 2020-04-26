Construction set to begin on Broadway in Minot

Warmer weather means the start of the construction season and another project is set to begin in Minot tomorrow.

Concrete work will start on Broadway between Burdick Expressway and 20th Avenue South. The project began last summer but was delayed because of wet weather. Damaged concrete panels will be replaced, and new curbs will be installed in some places.

We spoke to the project manager who says you may want to leave home a little earlier.

“Traffic is going to be reduced to one lane in each direction and all we ask is that those people using Broadway give themselves a little extra time to get to their destination, because things will be backed up a little bit,” says Jesse Burg, project manager.

The project will begin tomorrow morning at 7. Berg says they expect it to be entirely finished in 3 weeks.

