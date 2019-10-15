Construction sites creating unwanted noise

MINOT — After last week’s winter weather, construction crews are back at it to finish projects, but not everyone is happy.

At the last city council meeting, Alderman Josh Wolsky brought up complaints that were made to him about city projects creating too much noise for some neighbors.

One particular complaint was power generators running overnight and disrupting people.

There currently is a noise ordinance in place, but construction is exempt from that. KX News spoke to one council member who said he sees both sides.

“Some of it is very difficult however because in certain instances you have things that have to continue for 24 hours, around the clock,” said Mark Jantzer, president of city council.

“Such as pumping out an area or things like that. Some of it is kind of difficult to curtail but we certainly don’t want to drive people crazy either.”

Now, other cities like Dickinson do have ordinances in place for construction noise.

Jantzer said the city staff will look into what can be done with Minot’s current ordinance and hopefully be able to make changes for the 2020 construction season.

