Construction started on the new Long X Bridge south of Watford City.

Crews are working on replacing the bridge, guardrails, and grading and making sure there is a way for wildlife to get across.

Drivers will use the current Long X bridge while the new one is being built.

However they will need to slow down, work zone speed limits will be in place.

So will flaggers and a pilot car when needed.

The project is a multi-year project with an anticipated completion date in the summer of 2021.