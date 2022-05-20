The Mandan School Board Thursday night approved a guaranteed maximum price of $94,531,123 to build the new Mandan High School with Northwest Contracting. Construction will begin soon, and the school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024.

In April 2021, Mandan voters approved an $84 million bond referendum to build a new high school and a new elementary school in the Lakewood area, or just east of the Mandan Walmart near the Starion Sports Complex. Construction on Lakewood Elementary has already begun, and it will open for students in the fall of 2023.

“While the cost of the buildings has increased substantially over the last year, due to inflation, taxpayers can still expect to pay the $99.00 per $100,000 of property they own,” said Mandan School Board President, Sheldon Wolf. “This was the estimate that was shared by school officials during the school referendum informational meetings last year.”

Mandan school officials say the additional dollars needed to build the two schools will come from a variety of sources including a successful Career & Technical Education (CTE) Grant, proceeds from the sale of property surrounding both Lakewood Elementary and the new Mandan High School and public-private partnerships and sponsorship opportunities.

Due to budget limitations, the school board was unable to accept an alternate bid to build a swimming pool attached to the new high school. The pool is designed and can be added at a later date when funding is available. The school district, along with the Mandan Park District, plan to continue to operate the current pool located in the Brave Center until funding for a new pool can be secured.

The current Mandan High School will be demolished once the students have transitioned to the new high school in the 2024-2025 school year, and the site may be sold for redevelopment. The Brave Center will remain and continue to be the central office for the district. The All-Season’s Arena, owned by the park district, will also remain operational.