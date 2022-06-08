MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — While construction can be frustrating at times, the goal is typically improvement.

A series of construction projects are underway at the Dakota Square Mall in Minot, hoping to breathe new life into a shopping center.

The reconstruction process will close parts of the area throughout the duration of the project, but many new businesses and grand openings will be the result.

“We have a lot of really exciting projects that we have going on, Scheels, obviously, is relocating into the former Sears building and they will be opening on July 9th which we’re very excited about. Target is expanding. And we will also have some fun stores opening inside the mall. So, lots of activity that we are very excited about,” said Mikalah Auer, marketing director at Dakota Square Mall

Scheels is one of Dakota Square’s biggest attractions and its biggest project. The new sporting goods store will nearly double in size and add mini-bowling, a candy factory and updated archery lanes.

Some departments within Scheels will be closed during construction until June 17.

However, Target is not relocating and will stay open through its remodeling process.

Auer says to keep your eyes open for signage pointing to where to park and where to enter.

Construction is expected to be complete in a year, and though it won’t be a “Super Target,” there will be more space and additions inside.

“We’re always trying to bring new to market options as well as upgrading the options that we currently have. Just have patience with us because we are bringing bigger and better things in. So, at the end of the day, that’s what we want to do. So yeah, just be patient with us and get ready for a lot of exciting things coming to Dakota Square Mall,” said Auer.

Crumbl Cookies will open this fall, connected toT.J. Maxx and HomeGoods and two new-to-Minot tenants will move into the current Scheels building, and in the area between T-Mobile and Ross.

Both businesses will be announced this month.

Construction updates and tenant announcements can be found on Dakota Square Mall’s Facebook page.



Scheels departments that will be closed amid construction:



June 5-10



All Shoe Shops

Women’s Fashion Accessories

Women’s Swim & Accessories

Youth Professional License Apparel

Youth Outerwear

Girls’ Clothing

College

Hunting Clothing

Reloading

Sunglasses

Ginna’s Cafe

June 12-17

Boys’ Clothing

Fan Club Accessories

Exercise

Inline Skates

Baseball

Professional License

Camping

Hydration

Men’s Outerwear

Hockey

Watersports

Women’s Fashion

Women’s Sportswear



