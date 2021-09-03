Construction to impact vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Burdick Expressway

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, the installation of accessible pedestrian ramps and a mill and overlay project will impact both vehicle and pedestrian traffic on a long stretch of Burdick Expressway.

The outside east/west lane of Burdick Expressway will be closed to vehicle traffic between South Broadway and Valley Street.

Crews will install new accessible ramps on the southeast corner of each intersection on that stretch of Burdick. When those new concrete ramps are completed, crews will install new ramps in the southwest corners of each intersection before moving to install new ramps in the northwest and northeast corners of the intersections.

While the work is happening on the south side of Burdick Expressway, pedestrians are encouraged to use sidewalks on the north side of Burdick. When accessing locations on the south side of Burdick, pedestrians should cross Burdick at the nearest intersection with traffic signals, including 16th Street SW, 6th Street SW, Broadway, Main Street, 3rd Street SE, Valley Street, or by using the pedestrian crosswalk at 1st Street SE.

When the ramp work is done between Broadway and Valley Street, that section of Burdick will be resurfaced through a mill and overlay project.

The project will also install new accessible ramps between 16th Street SW and 27th Street SE.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation project is expected to last seven weeks.