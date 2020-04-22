Contact tracers integral in stopping the spread of COVID-19

Time and again, Gov. Doug Burgum has talked about the importance of “contact tracers.”

It’s a job that’s integral in stopping the spread of COVID 19, and re-opening the state’s economy.

What, exactly, is contact tracing? It’s something Gino Jose does — and we talked with him about his job during this whirlwind of a time in history.

Jose’s job has changed drastically in a month.

As a regional epidemiologist for the North Dakota Department of Health, he studies and follows the pathways of diseases.

He usually tracks salmonella or sexually transmitted diseases where few others are involved.

However, “There’s no such thing as a standard case when it comes to COVID-19,” he says.

Jose now leads a team of about 20 contact tracers who have been working around the clock, investigating COVID-19 cases.

It’s their job to investigate where a COVID patient has been, who they’ve come in contact with, identify COVID hot spots, educate and test.

He says since North Dakota’s first case, there have been highs: “Reaching out to that person, and telling them you have to social distance yourself or quarantine yourself, 14 days. That can save a workforce,” Jose said.

And there have been lows.

The most difficult cases to pinpoint are chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients or any patient who has always displayed the standard symptoms of COVID-19.

“You can’t really mark the day that they became symptomatic of COVID-19 due to the fact that they’ve had this respiratory symptom all along,” he said.

Jose says contract tracers never give up trying to find a person’s first contact with COVID-19. They meticulously investigate, tracking every move a patient has made.

Three important questions are: Has the patient traveled? Has the patient been around anyone else who may have tested positive? Have they been around anyone who was just sick?

When the answers are all “no,” those are the cases that hurt.

“We just don’t know where that smoking gun will lie, and that’s the one that plagues me to where you just deem it a community-acquired case and you move on,” Jose said. “But, as an epidemiologist, you just have this investigative brain that you can’t really turn off.”

Sometimes, he says, there is no choice but to move on when that first contact just can’t be determined. Especially when there are so many other cases to work — and even more to come.

Time is of the essence to get critical data out.

Jose and his team may be working behind the scenes, but they are on the frontlines of stopping a pandemic.

Jose says they are busy, but could always use more workers. Gov. Burgum says, at last check, there were 250 contact tracers statewide, and efforts to cross-train more is in the works.