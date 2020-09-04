Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Contact tracers or scammers?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

How can you be sure you’ve got a contact tracer hired by the Department of Health on the phone, and not a scammer looking to steal your personal information?

North Dakota Department of Health, Division of Disease Control Chief Kirby Kruger says the first thing they will say is that they are working on behalf of the Health Department.

He says they’ll tell you their name and let you know your conversation is confidential before continuing.

Kruger says, for the most part, the phone number calling you will be from a 701 area code, but that’s not always the case.

He says he’s heard of scams happening here in North Dakota.

“You know, we hear things, but we can never verify or track it down. You know, that’s been the challenge,” Kruger added.

He says if you’re still getting a bad feeling about the caller, call the Department of Health hotline to get connected that way.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Money Raised

Businesses at Yellow

Friday, September 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Avoiding a Scam

New Murals

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/4

Get ready for the heat and a possible freeze

NDC SEPT 4

WDA Girl's Swimming

WDA Boy's Soccer

WDA Volleyball

WDA Boy's Tennis

Lifelong Friends

MPS School Board Update

MSU Choir Special Masks

Free School Meals

Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Kidder County Football

Trinity Hospital Tour

Trafficking Training

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss