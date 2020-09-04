Contact tracers or scammers?

How can you be sure you’ve got a contact tracer hired by the Department of Health on the phone, and not a scammer looking to steal your personal information?

North Dakota Department of Health, Division of Disease Control Chief Kirby Kruger says the first thing they will say is that they are working on behalf of the Health Department.

He says they’ll tell you their name and let you know your conversation is confidential before continuing.

Kruger says, for the most part, the phone number calling you will be from a 701 area code, but that’s not always the case.

He says he’s heard of scams happening here in North Dakota.

“You know, we hear things, but we can never verify or track it down. You know, that’s been the challenge,” Kruger added.

He says if you’re still getting a bad feeling about the caller, call the Department of Health hotline to get connected that way.