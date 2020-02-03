Continue watching for thin ice

Experts say ice fishers and snowmobilers should have an escape plan in case they fall through ice and into freezing waters.

One technique is to get on your side while in the water, put a leg up, then roll onto a thick part of the ice.

Pete Fendt of Valley Water Rescue said even though there’s more of a risk of falling, it shouldn’t turn you off of enjoying frozen lakes or rivers.

“People like to play in the snow, and I have no problem with people going out and playing in the snow. That’s what people do around here,” said Fendt.

Fendt said once you fall in, you only have about a minute to save yourself before your body starts to freeze.

