Continued drought leads to early burn ban in Ward County

It’s the earliest in March Ward County has ever issued a county-wide burn ban.

Fire Chief Rex Weltikol from the Minot Rural Fire Department says he met with all 12 fire departments in the county, and they all agreed this is necessary.

He wants to remind people that when the fire index is low or moderate, it’s safe to burn.

But, when it’s high, very high or extreme, no burning is allowed.

“We’ve already been in ‘high’ two days and three days in ‘moderate’ already. We never even hit that last year,” Weltikol said.

The burn ban is in effect until Oct. 1.

Weltikol adds that you must call the emergency manager or fire department before you burn, so they don’t send a fire truck out if people in the community call to report it.

