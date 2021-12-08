Contractors for new Trinity Hospital campus host food drive to give back

It’s the season of giving and one group is giving back — in a big way.

Contractors for the new Trinity Hospital campus in Minot are collecting non-perishable food donations for the Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry.

They include JE Dunn Construction, E&K of Kansas City and Johnson Controls.

The contractor with the largest amount of food donations per employee will receive a prize in January.

The amount of food donated just Wednesday was 1,867 pounds, bringing the total amount of food donated now to more than 3,000 pounds.

“Part of E&K’s values is to help the community that we live in, so we thought what better way than doing a food drive?” said Megan Anderson, E&K project. “It’s easier for people to participate in that than doing some volunteer work elsewhere.”

“Words can’t express how, I mean, it’s just unreal how much donations that we are getting and just very thankful for the community,” said volunteer Linda Randolph.

The food drive runs through Dec. 22. If you’d like to donate to the Lord’s Cupboard, you can call them at 701-839-1990.

You can also message them on Facebook or head to their website.