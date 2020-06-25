Contractors working on city project in Minot test positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Ten contract employees working on a construction project in Minot recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The crew members have been isolated since their positive tests and have not returned to the worksite, according to Interim City Manager David Lakefield.

Lakefield also said the crew members are not City of Minot employees; they are employed by contractors working on a city project, so the positive cases will not cause disruptions to city services.

The site is closed for cleaning and additional testing.

“The City of Minot will continue to assist the First District Health Unit as they conduct contact

tracing to track any interactions these crew members may have had either at the worksite or in

the community,” Lakefield said.