Controversy over viewing restrictions for Fort Lincoln and N.D. Veteran’s Cemetery

Fort Lincoln and the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery are some of the most well-known spots in our state. For that reason– some big discussions are happening, concerning the viewpoints around the area.

The whole zoning proposal started in 2000.

Morton County Commissioners passed a resolution to approve a building ban within sight distance of Fort Lincoln State Park–until a historical zone would be proposed. However, the ban was amended in 2002.

This past summer, the planning and zoning commission reintroduced a similar amendment, that not too many residents are thrilled about.

Morton County Commissioner Andy Zachmeier says, “Back in the late 1990s and early 2000s the county instituted a moratorium to protect the viewership of Fort Lincoln State Park. They wanted to make sure the area of the park was basically the way it was historically.”

Since moratoriums can’t continue, the county’s planning and zoning commission has added the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery to the newly proposed amendment, making a viewshed from everything westward of the district to the boundary of State Highway 1806. This means you can’t put up a building that would be seen by a 6-foot person who is standing at the park’s bunkhouse or in the Fort McKeen infantry post area.

Zachmeier says, “It basically comes down to property rights versus the public interest. Is there a great enough public interest in both the park and the Veteran’s Cemetery to protect the viewshed, which then will encroach into private property rights? Or are private property rights more important than the public interest than the viewshed?”

And that is the question that is stirring up some controversy, whether blocking the views of the land overpowers landowner rights.

“Fort Lincoln State Park is more than just Custar history. Lewis and Clark came through here. On-A-Slant Indian Village is here so there is good Native American history also associated with this area,” says Zachmeier.

Morton County resident Pat Bohn says, “I think our common interest with the commission is to protect the viewshed of the area because of the natural beauty and recognizing the veterans that lie and rest in the cemetery as wells as the cultural and historical relevance of Fort Lincoln and with tourism. But I also think with this should come a broader perspective that includes the commission recognizing how it can and will impact the homeowners and us being taxpayers and our ability to develop and improve our properties.”

Bohn, like many of the residents KX spoke with, have very similar opinions and just want the county to understand both sides.

“I think compensation needs to be on the table and be discussed vigorously and in a meaningful way,” Bohn adds. “And I think another piece is, I think a broader conversation about what they are supplying as well to the fort and the cemetery and being responsible for protecting the area for homeowners, landowners, and their viewshed as well. I think this is a little one-directional and we need to open the conversation and look at this more holistically.”

We did reach out to Fort Lincoln and The N.D. Veteran’s Cemetery, but they did not want to make a comment. The public hearing takes place Sept. 26 at 5:30 PM at the Morton County Courthouse.

This whole decision will ultimately be up to the state to see if it will be considered as a public interest.

For more information about the Viewshed Protection Overlay District, click here.