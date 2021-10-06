Converse with a Cop: National Coffee With a Cop Day comes to Minot

Across the nation, community members had a chance to grab a cup of coffee and converse with cops in honor of National Coffee with a Cop Day.

The Minot Police Department took part at The Station on South Broadway.

Minot PD started hosting the event several times a year in 2016 after getting an email suggestion from the Department of Justice.

The original event started in 2011 with a department in California and has now spread to every state and 26 other countries.

Community Outreach Officer Aaron Moss says these events are important to build relationships with the people they serve.

“It’s really exciting to see, for our department, that the public does support these types of events,” said Moss. “And we understand that that creates a better environment of trust where people will call us if there is something more serious than they have to get addressed. They see us as a partner in problem-solving, not just oh I’m in trouble if I see a police officer. “

Moss says police officers attend different events around town and the main goal is to be seen as problem solvers, not enforcers.