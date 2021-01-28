Cookie season is back: Local Girl Scouts to have new drive-up booths

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you love sweet treats, you may be happy to hear local girl scout troops have a new, and potentially easier, way to sell their cookies.

Dakota Horizons Girls Scouts are gearing up for cookie season.

Last year, COVID-19 made cookie sales pretty challenging for troops. Girl Scouts Member Specialist, Nicole Gustafson, says this year, they plan to take extra precautions.

“One of the options presented to troops is to create drive-up opportunities. So, those will vary from troop to troop and from city to city, but the idea is that a person could drive up to a booth in their car, have their order taken, pay with a credit card. So, there’s no money being handled, and then you get handed your cookies and then off you go,” said Gustafson.

Girl Scout cookies go on sale on Feb. 19 and end on March 22.

For more information on how to support your local girl scout troops, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

WDA Wrestling

WDA Basketball

Class B Basketball

It's Cookie Time!

Funding Project

SYSK: Dani Bennett

KX Convo: Rep. Kelly Armstrong

LSS to DHS, Refugee Resettlement

HERG Money Left

Twice Blessed Checks

Recent Weather

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28

Sahara Reopening

Vaping Education

Mobile Homes

Seat Belt Hearing

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/28

Exercise and Sleep Study

NDC JAN 28

Thursday, January 28th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News