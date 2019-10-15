Cool Today With Warmer Temps To Come

Local News

Today: Cloudy skies with cold daytime highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The northerly wind stays brisk until late afternoon. Sustained wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with increasing chances for fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s with calm wind.

Wednesday: Morning fog with a partly cloudy start. Decreasing clouds will lead to afternoon sunshine. Highs will warm to the 40s, 50s, and 60s with the warmest temperatures in the far western part of the state (around Dickinson and Williston).

