Cooler temperatures may cause your child’s car seat to not function properly

When protecting your most precious cargo, there is one more thing to think of.

First District Health Unit wants to make sure your car seats are ready for the cooler weather.
Lower temps can further damage your car seats by causing cracks–that can keep them from properly functioning when you need them most. And you don’t want to wait until it’s too late.

“Once winter gets here and we have those more extreme temperatures and those driving conditions kind of deteriorate a little bit. It’s good to know that our kids are as safe as possible before we’re at a little bit higher risk for accidents.”

Dickinson says try not to leave your car seat in the car, in frigid temps.
It may be a hassle, but it could make all the difference.

