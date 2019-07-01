Copper Dog: Not your typical family restaurant

A new restaurant opened on Main in Mandan today.

The Copper Dog has something for everyone. Whether you’re young or old or have dietary needs, their waffles and coffee are sure to please. They have a full coffee bar as well as vegan and gluten-free options.



This is an example of the Vegan option at Copper Dog.

Owner Mike Kennedy said the building itself was the opportunity to bring people together.

So he and his business partners turned an old bookstore into a place where everyone is welcome.

The owner said they will eventually have a youth fitness center for kids in the back that includes gymnastics and entry-level athletics.

Kennedy also mentioned they will have grab and go items for the 4th of July.