Corn ‘Tasseling’ Already in Eastern North Dakota

Frequent rains, hot-sunny days and perfect growing nights have combined for some significant growth spurts in corn, that have everyone in a pickup truck talking.

Kulm area farmer, Jordan Gackle, tweeted out that his corn has shot up three feet in a week because of the good growing conditions.

Corn, in certain spots, is seven to eight feet tall.

It has been like a greenhouse in late July.

“Going back the last 20-days, before the 4th of July, it was knee-to waist-high, in 20-days we have gone from knee-high, we have jumped two or three feet in just twenty days,” Randy Melvin, Buffalo corn producer.

Much of the corn in Buffalo is tasseling out as well.