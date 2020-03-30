Cornerstone Presbyterian in Minot to hold drive-in Easter service

Live Now
Easter is about two weeks away, and with the president’s decision to extend social distancing guidelines to the end of April, local churches are thinking of new ways to get together and worship.

Many churches have transitioned to virtual services, like live streams of sermons or Mass.

Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Minot is getting ready to try something unique: a Drive-In Easter Service on Easter Sunday.

Community members will park facing the church and remain in their vehicles while tuning into an FM frequency.

Pastors and musicians will be outside in front of the church, at a safe distance, performing the service for attendees.

One pastor from the church says it is a creative and safe way to come together.

“There’s this anxiety, like will we able to pull this off, but really excited about it. I think it’s gonna be an awesome opportunity for our church and our community to come together and at least feel like they’re participating in a worship more than just from their living room,” said Steve Oster, Associate Pastor at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church.

For more information about the drive-in Easter service, click HERE.

