Coronavirus affecting some businesses

With no end in sight to the coronavirus outbreak, the travel warnings and flight cancellations are starting to take a toll on tourism.

Fear of the respiratory virus has brought trips to and from China to a halt, and it’s slowing down other international travel as well. But a travel agency in Minot said for them, business couldn’t be better.

One agent we spoke with said if you do have a trip planned to Asia and are hesitating about losing your money, don’t worry.

“We would advise you to talk to your travel agent. There are waivers out there and we can redirect you or do whatever but we will not send you there now,” said travel agent Sherri Johnson.

Johnson said they’re seeing an increase in trips out of the country to places like Mexico and Jamaica.

The coronavirus has infected more than 28,000 people in more than two dozen countries.

