Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Coronavirus cases in young people are on the rise

According to daily data from the North Dakota Department of Health, young people now account for the most positive cases.

957 out of 3,971 positive cases, or 24 percent, come from people between the ages of 20 and 29.

North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne says this is a trend we’re seeing across the country.

He says, on one hand, it’s comforting knowing that this age group is at a much lower risk for serious side effects. However, he says there’s a definite uptick among young people, which leads him to believe they are not following physical distancing guidelines and are more likely to spread it to a vulnerable family member or friend.

“In North Dakota, as an example, we have (and again, knocking on wood) had no mortalities in anyone under the age of 40. Now that’s not true around the country, but in North Dakota of the 85ish deaths that we’ve had, not one has been under the age of 40,” Dr. Wynne added.

Since the virus landed in the state, 11 people in their 20s have been hospitalized. None of them are currently in the hospital.

