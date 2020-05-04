Coronavirus could affect world’s largest charity softball tournament held in the Bismarck-Mandan area

A community tradition is now up in the air because of the coronavirus.

We learn how COVID-19 is affecting the McQuade Senior Charity Softball Tournament.

We’ve seen many sporting events canceled due to coronavirus. Now the world’s largest charity softball tournament is in question.

“I think our board is pretty much on the same page as we haven’t look at reducing the number of teams or limiting where teams can come from in order to have a downscale size tournament because it’s just as much work if we put on a tournament for 200 teams or 460 teams,” said Mike Wolf, Co-Director of Sam McQuade Senior Softball Tournament.

The Sam McQuade Senior Softball Tournament has taken place every year for the last 44 years, right here in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Around 70 local charities and organizations benefited from last year’s tournament, alone.

“So those funds kind of go into helping provide meals to the families that are living with us. Any other kind of necessities they need,” shared Michelle Erickson, the Director of the Abused Adult Resource Center.

Over the course of one weekend, the tournament draws in more than 400 teams and thousands of spectators.

This causes safety concerns for everyone involved, including the volunteers.

“If McQuade’s does go on, we’ll have to make sure people use hand sanitizer and maybe have masks and that kind of thing,” shared Tony Baker, the CEO of the Pride organization.

“Our tournament is more than just having a softball tournament and having games going on the field. There’s so many different factors that we have to take into consideration. This year especially. And that’s the safety and well being of our players, our fans, our volunteers. Especially you know we have a lot of close contact situations,” shared Wolf.

If canceled, this would be the first time in 45 years that the tournament would not hit the baseball diamond.

Organizers are set to make a decision by the end of the month on whether or not to play ball.