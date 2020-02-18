Coronavirus could soon affect local businesses

The coronavirus has affected people in more than 24 countries, including the U.S — and soon it might start to affect the pockets of local business owners.

A new study finds more than 5 million businesses worldwide could be affected by factories being shut down in China, including the hockey supply industry.

“Let’s just concentrate on hockey sticks. I think that’s once of the things that they probably have a pretty good inventory stateside,” said Duffy Doubek, owner of Duffy’s Hockey & Sports.

But what happens when that inventory goes down? U.S. suppliers like Bauer, and Canadian supplier CCM, account for close to 75 percent of hockey sticks, which mostly are made in China.

“We’re just coming out of our peak time, and going into the slower time of the year,” said Doubek.

Although there won’t be as many coming in to purchase hockey supplies within the next few months, Doubek said he is still worried.

He added, “I’ll be working on some custom orders this morning and when it comes right down to placing those orders, which I don’t need until the fall, but I hope this doesn’t hang around too long. Otherwise absolutely, that could affect us getting those orders in a timely fashion.”

Even though he hasn’t seen a problem yet, there are others who have.

“We provide special sticks for the players if the guys want to go over and beyond and they can get high-end sticks,” said Assistant Coach of the Minotauros Wyatt Waselenchuk, which he said comes from China.

He added, “I think that is kind of a chain effect coming from the NHL, where you are seeing some shortage of sticks being provided for those players.

He estimates each player uses a new stick every two weeks, and for now, they have enough stocked to keep the game going

Other industries that depend on goods from China are electronics, car parts and even some foods we eat here in the U.S.