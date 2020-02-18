Coronavirus could soon affect local businesses

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The coronavirus has affected people in more than 24 countries, including the U.S — and soon it might start to affect the pockets of local business owners.

A new study finds more than 5 million businesses worldwide could be affected by factories being shut down in China, including the hockey supply industry.

“Let’s just concentrate on hockey sticks. I think that’s once of the things that they probably have a pretty good inventory stateside,” said Duffy Doubek, owner of Duffy’s Hockey & Sports.

But what happens when that inventory goes down? U.S. suppliers like Bauer, and Canadian supplier CCM, account for close to 75 percent of hockey sticks, which mostly are made in China.

“We’re just coming out of our peak time, and going into the slower time of the year,” said Doubek.

Although there won’t be as many coming in to purchase hockey supplies within the next few months, Doubek said he is still worried.

He added, “I’ll be working on some custom orders this morning and when it comes right down to placing those orders, which I don’t need until the fall, but I hope this doesn’t hang around too long. Otherwise absolutely, that could affect us getting those orders in a timely fashion.”

Even though he hasn’t seen a problem yet, there are others who have.

“We provide special sticks for the players if the guys want to go over and beyond and they can get high-end sticks,” said Assistant Coach of the Minotauros Wyatt Waselenchuk, which he said comes from China.

He added, “I think that is kind of a chain effect coming from the NHL, where you are seeing some shortage of sticks being provided for those players.

He estimates each player uses a new stick every two weeks, and for now, they have enough stocked to keep the game going

Other industries that depend on goods from China are electronics, car parts and even some foods we eat here in the U.S.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Blankets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blankets"

Commercial Development

Thumbnail for the video titled "Commercial Development"

Monday, February 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Vandalized Mural

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vandalized Mural"

Furnace Life Span

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furnace Life Span"

UMary Mike

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Mike"

Home Health Care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Health Care"

Honor Flight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honor Flight"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/17"

Culver's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Culver's"

Passenger Increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Passenger Increase"

Sentenced

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sentenced"

Armstrong Running

Thumbnail for the video titled "Armstrong Running"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/17"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/17"

DREAMBOX

Thumbnail for the video titled "DREAMBOX"

Monday Forecast: Seasonable temps before the big plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Seasonable temps before the big plunge"

Natl. Random Acts of Kindness Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Natl. Random Acts of Kindness Day"

College Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Wrestling"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge