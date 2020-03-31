Coronavirus Creating Challenges For Music Teachers

If working from home took some getting used to, for those who teach music, there are also some growing pains to work through.

Teaching someone to play a musical instrument is typically a hands-on exercise, but with new federal social distancing guidelines, lessons are being taught electronically.

That can be tough for music lessons. The audio quality of the instrument tends to be diminished over the internet, which takes away from the process.

In some cases, many students are pushing the pause button on their lessons until the pandemic has passed.

KX News spoke with a violin instructor who says not only has she lost most of her students who don’t want online lessons, but the lessons she is teaching are very difficult.

“In person, if a student is playing I can move over into their view, and just arrange my arm a certain way, if their elbow needs to go higher I can do that and so they can fix it while they’re playing. With online teaching I have to wait until they stop or else or yell which is not preferable to get them to stop to give them some instruction,” said violin instructor Laura Prokopyk.

She says she misses seeing the light go on in a student’s head when the small changes she recommends in a face to face lesson are noticed by the student.