Coronavirus deaths spike in Ward County

476 North Dakotans are reported to have died with the coronavirus. To put that number in perspective, that’s more than the population of a number of small cities across the state.

On Tuesday, nine deaths were reported in Ward County. Over the last seven months, there have been a total of 43 deaths in the county.

The executive officer from First District Health Unit says community spread has continued to bring COVID-19 inside the area’s long-term care facilities and she says it’s getting there through employees.

“So, it’s difficult when you have the amount of community spread that we do to keep them out of assisted-living facilities or any of the high-risk population,” said Lisa Clute, executive officer at FDHU.

Clute could not say provide specifics on where the spike in deaths came from.