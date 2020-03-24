Coronavirus Impacting Every Persons Way Of Life

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s hard to find someone whose life has not been impacted in some way by the coronavirus outbreak.

While restaurants and other places people gather are feeling the pinch, a whole host of businesses are in a tough spot now.

Parking lots are barren.

Schools deserted.

And even those who aren’t sick are seeing their lives turned upside down. Like Jami Thimons. She and her fiancé, Brian were set to get married in early May until their wedding planner called.

“It was real tough. He said the next available date was November 14 and when you’re planning to get married in 45 days, pushing it back that long is really tough especially when we had a lot of guests coming in from out of town and they had already book airplanes and hotels so not fun,” said Thimons.

Wedding and event planners across the country are now scrambling to reschedule months of cancellations. That includes Rachel Hornbacher. She’s already had to move one wedding, and more are in jeopardy.

“If we reschedule for July and it’s still happening and still a problem, then we’re gonna have to reschedule again for a bride and we don’t want to have to do that and make the family jump all over the place,” said Hornbacher.

Hornbacher said so many events will be moved this year that many wedding parties may have to accept getting married on a weekday because weekends could be full.

And the tsunami of cancellations and postponements trickles down to those who supply the entertainment to those events

Companies like Nightlife Limousine and Entertainment can’t even get the supplies they need right now to put on the events.

“Some areas of the country now aren’t shipping. Our production company is waiting for a huge concert light system that we had ordered previously and their not shipping out of Vegas anymore as of yesterday so that’s just sitting on a dock,” said Rick Berge, the Owner of Nightlife Limousine and Entertainment.

He added that their scheduling computer is full of red cancellation lines, and he’s got 30 limo drivers who are stuck in limbo because there’s simply no work for them right now.

And in the age of the coronavirus, everything seems in limbo right now.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Shelters"

Internet Strain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Internet Strain"

Tourism Industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tourism Industry"

Wedding Delays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wedding Delays"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24"

Social Distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Distancing"

Helpline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helpline"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/24"

Tuesday forecast: breezy & warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: breezy & warm"

Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf"

All-State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "All-State Basketball"

BSC Signings

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Signings"

Tribes Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribes Help"

Students Connected

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students Connected"

Hearts on Windows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hearts on Windows"

Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water"

Kara Sharff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kara Sharff"

Bismarck State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge