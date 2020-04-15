Coronavirus Inspires Bismarck Photographer

The coronavirus has inspired a photographer in his latest picture.

Wet Plate Photography’s Shane Balkowitsch is known for using his photos to capture history.

In his latest photo, named “Girl With Virus”, his 9-year-old daughter stands with a gas mask looking down on what seems to be the coronavirus.

He says the message behind the photo is how the virus is preventing children from doing what they love to do.

“We sometimes have this perception that history is always in the past. We need to understand that we’re making history today. And I think that these images will remind us of what had occurred here in 2019 and 2020. And who knows when it’s going to stop or what kind of impact this virus will have on society as a whole,” said Balkowitsch.

The photo has since gone viral and was even seen projected on a wall in Los Angeles by a fellow photographer.