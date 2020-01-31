Coronavirus Interactive map

We spoke to the state health department and said North Dakotans should avoid traveling to China, avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth.

They also need to make sure they wash their hands for at least 20 seconds. It’s also important to disinfect other surfaces.

“Making sure that people are cleaning things, highly touched surfaces, I mean, their cell phones. Think about places where all of our cell phones have been,” said Michelle Dethloff, Epidemiology and Surveillance Manager.

“So, we talk about getting things directly from people, but people can contaminate surfaces in our environment and if someone else touches that and then touches their eyes, nose or mouth, that’s how we can get infected with germs and potentially get sick. So doing cleaning and disinfecting, does play a role in preventing illnesses.”

