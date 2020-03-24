Coronavirus is Affecting Tribes

As health centers across the nation run low on supplies, local tribes are doing what they can in the fight against the Coronavirus.

Fifty tribal nations declared emergencies in the fight against COVID-19.

$40 million of the $8.3-billion Emergency Supplemental Measure, signed by President Donald Trump, is supposed to go to tribes and tribal organizations across the country.

Most say it isn’t enough, but the state of North Dakota says they will do what is necessary to make sure the tribal nations in the state are receiving the same opportunity as every other resident.

“These lines of communication, these lines would be an easier process in streamlining resources whether there funding, or policy, or regulation or even licensing. We’re doing that with the tribes as well. Back again, the government is treating everyone the same,” said the Executive Director of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission Scott Davis.

Right now, 14 registered tribal members, across the country have tested positive for the virus.

None of them are from North Dakota tribes.