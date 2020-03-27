Coronavirus Pandemic Forces Cuts at Bismarck Homeless Shelter

As social distancing measures force homeless shelters to cut how many people they can take in, Missouri Slope Areawide United Way is worried about those who have nowhere else to go.

The health and safety restrictions are putting a strain on the non-profit, working to house and feed those in need.

“You know the clients we serve are some of the most vulnerable people in our community,” shared MSA United Way Executive Director Jena Gullo.

The United Way homeless shelter in Bismarck is actually in a shelter in place, meaning those that are staying there currently have promised not to leave.

“It’s really just a matter of time before someone at our shelter tests positive for COVID-19,” Gullo added.

She says last week, the Bismarck shelter had 45 people staying there, which means it was full for the first time, including floor space. They cannot take in anyone new, and they have to reduce their numbers. Gullo says they’re working on a plan.

“For example, we have a mother with a 3-year-old daughter and the 3-year-old has pneumonia. We just don’t have the space to safely care for that 3-year-old or the staffing, so we put them in a hotel,” she explained.

But, Gullo says United Way can’t afford to do that for everyone.

“All of our local hotels are too expensive…We’re not going to be taken advantage of like they take advantage of all of the poor people in our community. Shame on them!” she exclaimed.

Instead, United Way is raising money to help its most vulnerable clients get started in apartments.

As for those at the shelter, they are spaced out according to CDC guidelines.

“So we’d have one person on top, no one on the bottom, and the next bunk, have someone on the bottom, no one on the top,” Gullo explained.

Volunteers are no longer allowed at the shelter, except to drop off meals. Back when folks could leave the shelter, they could get food from anywhere in the community. But with the shelter in place, United Way now has to provide three square meals a day.

Luckily, Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe has been bringing lunch every day.

“We know we’re here to serve and be here for the community at times like this,” shared Heaven’s Helpers Executive Director Mark Meier.

They’re doing pick up and delivery only to abide by the Governor’s Executive Order.

Meier says they’re busier than usual, feeding about 300 people a day.

“We’re running on a skeleton crew, but we have a lot of regulars that just pop on in and help out,” he added.

Right now, for the homeless shelter, a lot is still up in the air. Gullo assured us they are working with the City of Bismarck and local businesses to find solutions, to make sure public health and the safety of our most vulnerable neighbors, is protected.

First and foremost, the United Way needs help bringing in more meals. They also need bleach, disinfectant, masks, gloves and paper towels for cleaning.

United Way has established a pandemic relief fund. Click here to donate.

Gullo says meals can be dropped off at the homeless shelter any time of the day. The address is 1140 S. 12th Street in Bismarck.