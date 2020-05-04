Coronavirus-related deaths broken down into three distinct categories

If you keep a close eye on the North Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 web page, you may have spotted a change recently.

Health officials now break coronavirus-related deaths into three distinct categories: People who died of COVID-19 as stated on the death record, deaths where COVID-19 is not the primary cause, and cases that don’t yet have filed death records.

The State Director of Vital Records says the distinction is being made because a record came in that was not technically a COVID-19 death. For privacy reasons, he did not go into specifics, but gave the example: if a person who tested positive for the virus dies in a car accident — that person would fall into the second category.

“The virus did not cause their death. COVID-19 might be a contributing factor or something else that’s listed on the death record, but it’s not actually the cause of death,” said Darin Meschke, State Registrar and Director of Vital Records.

