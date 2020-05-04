Coronavirus-related deaths broken down into three distinct categories

Live Now
If you keep a close eye on the North Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 web page, you may have spotted a change recently.

Health officials now break coronavirus-related deaths into three distinct categories: People who died of COVID-19 as stated on the death record, deaths where COVID-19 is not the primary cause, and cases that don’t yet have filed death records.

The State Director of Vital Records says the distinction is being made because a record came in that was not technically a COVID-19 death. For privacy reasons, he did not go into specifics, but gave the example: if a person who tested positive for the virus dies in a car accident — that person would fall into the second category.

“The virus did not cause their death. COVID-19 might be a contributing factor or something else that’s listed on the death record, but it’s not actually the cause of death,” said Darin Meschke, State Registrar and Director of Vital Records.

You can a link to the Department of Health’s COVID-19 here.

