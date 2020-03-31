Coronavirus Resulting In Gun Sales Spike

While many businesses are hurting during the coronavirus pandemic, those who sell guns are seeing sales shoot through the roof.

Those who deal in firearms say the spending spree is coming from consumers worried about the unpredictability of the current moment and wanting to ensure they can protect themselves.

This has resulted in some gun stores across the country looking like many supermarkets, with shelves having been picked clean.

The FBI says nationwide background checks have also spiked, as 5.5 million checks were conducted in January and February combined.

KX News spoke with the owner of a local store who says while gun sales here are flat, once he sells out of a product, ordering more from his distributors could be a problem due to nationwide panic.

“I couldn’t buy a 22 shell from them right now if I wanted to, let alone nine millimeter or .45 ACP, and there’s particular guns like the ones behind me, the AR-15’s and stuff like, that I couldn’t buy one. I couldn’t readily go one their website, put it in my cart and buy it for the store because they’re sold out,” said Mandan Sporting Goods Owner Brandon Charvat.

Many gun shops around the country have actually had to limit the number of guns and ammo a person can buy at a time, because of demand.