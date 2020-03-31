Coronavirus Resulting In Gun Sales Spike

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

While many businesses are hurting during the coronavirus pandemic, those who sell guns are seeing sales shoot through the roof.

Those who deal in firearms say the spending spree is coming from consumers worried about the unpredictability of the current moment and wanting to ensure they can protect themselves.

This has resulted in some gun stores across the country looking like many supermarkets, with shelves having been picked clean.

The FBI says nationwide background checks have also spiked, as 5.5 million checks were conducted in January and February combined.

KX News spoke with the owner of a local store who says while gun sales here are flat, once he sells out of a product, ordering more from his distributors could be a problem due to nationwide panic.

“I couldn’t buy a 22 shell from them right now if I wanted to, let alone nine millimeter or .45 ACP, and there’s particular guns like the ones behind me, the AR-15’s and stuff like, that I couldn’t buy one. I couldn’t readily go one their website, put it in my cart and buy it for the store because they’re sold out,” said Mandan Sporting Goods Owner Brandon Charvat.

Many gun shops around the country have actually had to limit the number of guns and ammo a person can buy at a time, because of demand.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Golf Courses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Courses"

NDHSAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSAA"

Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Gun Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun Sales"

Music Lessons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Music Lessons"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31"

Medication Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medication Help"

Working from Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working from Home"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31"

Weddings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weddings"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/31"

Today is the last warm day of the week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Today is the last warm day of the week"

Flower Shops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flower Shops"

Cheap Gas, Nowhere to Go

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheap Gas, Nowhere to Go"

Monday, March 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Curl Sisters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Curl Sisters"

Girl Scout Cookies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Cookies"

Distancing Outside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distancing Outside"

Bowling Alley's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowling Alley's"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge