Coronavirus test results could soon come in minutes

Imagine getting tested for the coronavirus and getting your results in minutes.

It’s called an instant test, and Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne says if health experts can make them accurate enough, they could be as effective as a vaccine in stopping the spread of the virus while we wait for a vaccine to be developed.

The test uses saliva instead of the well-known swab test.

It’s also less expensive. Dr. Wynne says about a dollar a test, and it would not require the use of a lab. The idea is that people would have several at home to test before they leave for work or school for the day, staying home if they come up positive.

But the problem, according to Dr. Wynne, is that the instant (or rapid) tests developed so far are not very accurate.

“If they miss a lot of people, then how good are they? You may have a negative result, but is it really negative? So you may think you’re okay, and then you go on and infect people. That actually might be worse than not knowing, because if I think I’m okay, I might let down my guard,” Dr. Wynne added.

He says once a more reliable test is widely available, this will be a big key in slowing the spread. Dr. Wynne says this could happen within a couple of months.

