Coronavirus Testing Happening in North Dakota

Right here in North Dakota testing is taking place. Over the weekend, five people were tested for COVID-19 in the state.

Four tests came back negative, and one is still pending.

This afternoon, there were an additional three tests being processed at the Department of Health Public Health Lab.

If someone’s result comes back positive, they send results to the CDC for confirmation. Results take approximately four to five hours to come back, depending on the number of tests being run.

“It could take anywhere from a few hours if we receive it right away in the morning or if we receive overnight and it doesn’t get processed till the next day,” Christie Massen, PHD, MS, MLS Department of Health Director of Division of Microbiology.

The state is currently monitoring seven people throughout the state. The main qualification to be monitored is having traveled to China.