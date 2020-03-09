Coronavirus Testing Happening in North Dakota

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Right here in North Dakota testing is taking place. Over the weekend, five people were tested for COVID-19 in the state.

Four tests came back negative, and one is still pending.

This afternoon, there were an additional three tests being processed at the Department of Health Public Health Lab.

If someone’s result comes back positive, they send results to the CDC for confirmation. Results take approximately four to five hours to come back, depending on the number of tests being run.

“It could take anywhere from a few hours if we receive it right away in the morning or if we receive overnight and it doesn’t get processed till the next day,” Christie Massen, PHD, MS, MLS Department of Health Director of Division of Microbiology.

The state is currently monitoring seven people throughout the state. The main qualification to be monitored is having traveled to China.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

BSC Signing

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Signing"

Vision Zero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vision Zero"

Robert One Minute 3-9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-9"

Robert Suhr KX News At 5pm Forecast 8-9-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 5pm Forecast 8-9-20"

Caucus Ready

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caucus Ready"

Lunch Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lunch Debt"

MSU Student Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Student Center"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/9"

Monday Forecast: Seasonable Temperatures & Partly Sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Seasonable Temperatures & Partly Sunny"

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month"

Last look at WDA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last look at WDA"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Restaurant vs Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant vs Home"

Country House Plane Ride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Country House Plane Ride"

International Women's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "International Women's Day"

Williston DUI

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston DUI"

Robert One Minute 3-8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-8"

New Town

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge