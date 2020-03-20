Coronavirus: What’s still open in the region

At this point in the coronavirus outbreak, it seems easier to list what businesses and services are open rather than a long list of what’s closed.
Below is a continuously updated list of places still serving the public in one capacity or another. For restaurants, coffee shops and other food providers, most are offering curbside pickup, carryout and delivery.
Businesses – Bismarck/Mandan area
- A&B Pizza South, Bismarck, is going to remain open as long as it possibly can with deliveries and carryout only at 222-3108.
- Advanced Cleaning & Restoration, Bismarck, is open for cleaning services, as well as still providing 24/7 emergency services.
- Applebee’s
- Apple Creek Country Club
- Arby’s – drive-thru and delivery options via DoorDash or UberEats. Takeout may be available in select locations.
- Das Mountain at Dialectic and Buffalo Commons – check Facebook for time and locations
- Dialectic Brewing Company, for off-sale and growlers Healthways Clinic, Bismarck, remains open for those with health needs other than cold or flu symptoms. People with cold or flu symptoms are asked to call the clinic at 223-6613 to schedule a telemedicine visit.
- Olive Garden
- Pirogue Grille
- Subway
Businesses – Dickinson area
- Arby’s – drive-thru and delivery options via DoorDash or UberEats. Takeout may be available in select locations.
Businesses – Minot area
- 10 North Main – curbside and carryout. (701) 837-1010
- Arby’s – drive-thru and delivery options via DoorDash or UberEats. Takeout may be available in select locations.
- Badlands, Minot
- Black Iguana Coffee – curbside and carryout. (701) 837-8555
- Baan Rao Thai Restaurant – 11:00 a.m. -9:30 p.m., also has delivery
- Captain’s Cove
- Charlie’s on Main Street – carryout, curbside and delivery
- Cookies For You – curbside, carryout and delivery. (701) 839-4975
- Dakota Burger Company – curbside, carryout and delivery. (701) 852-8183
- Gramma Jo’s Eatery, Sawyer – curbside and delivery (in Sawyer). 701-624-2199
- Happy Joe’s Pizza
- Lamplighter for drive-thru alcohol
- Off The Vine – curbside and carryout. (701) 838-7003
- Parker Cafe – curbside and carryout. (701) 852-0561
- Prairie Sky Beads – curbside and carryout. (701) 858-0612
- Magic City Harley-Davidson, running regular business hours
- Sidelines Bar and Grill, Berthold
- Souris River Brewing – curbside and carryout. (701) 837-1884
- Starving Rooster – curbside, carryout and delivery. (701) 838-3030
Businesses – Williston area
- Arby’s – drive-thru and delivery options via DoorDash or UberEats. Takeout may be available in select locations.
Government
- The North Dakota Department of Transportation Driver’s License and Motor Vehicle offices across the state are currently operating under normal business hours. However, customers are encouraged to utilize online services wherever possible. You can renew, replace or change a driver’s license or schedule an appointment for a RealID. For more information about services, visit www.dot.nd.gov or call 1-855-NDROADS (637-6237).
