Coronavirus: What’s still open in the region

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

At this point in the coronavirus outbreak, it seems easier to list what businesses and services are open rather than a long list of what’s closed.

Below is a continuously updated list of places still serving the public in one capacity or another. For restaurants, coffee shops and other food providers, most are offering curbside pickup, carryout and delivery.

Businesses – Bismarck/Mandan area

  • A&B Pizza South, Bismarck, is going to remain open as long as it possibly can with deliveries and carryout only at 222-3108.
  • Advanced Cleaning & Restoration, Bismarck, is open for cleaning services, as well as still providing 24/7 emergency services.
  • Applebee’s
  • Apple Creek Country Club
  • Arby’s – drive-thru and delivery options via DoorDash or UberEats. Takeout may be available in select locations. 
  • Das Mountain at Dialectic and Buffalo Commons – check Facebook for time and locations
  • Dialectic Brewing Company, for off-sale and growlers Healthways Clinic, Bismarck, remains open for those with health needs other than cold or flu symptoms. People with cold or flu symptoms are asked to call the clinic at 223-6613 to schedule a telemedicine visit.
  • Olive Garden
  • Pirogue Grille
  • Subway

Businesses – Dickinson area

  • Arby’s – drive-thru and delivery options via DoorDash or UberEats. Takeout may be available in select locations. 

Businesses – Minot area

  • 10 North Main – curbside and carryout. (701) 837-1010
  • Arby’s – drive-thru and delivery options via DoorDash or UberEats. Takeout may be available in select locations. 
  • Badlands, Minot
  • Black Iguana Coffee – curbside and carryout. (701) 837-8555
  • Baan Rao Thai Restaurant – 11:00 a.m. -9:30 p.m., also has delivery
  • Captain’s Cove
  • Charlie’s on Main Street – carryout, curbside and delivery
  • Cookies For You – curbside, carryout and delivery. (701) 839-4975
  • Dakota Burger Company – curbside, carryout and delivery. (701) 852-8183
  • Gramma Jo’s Eatery, Sawyer – curbside and delivery (in Sawyer). 701-624-2199
  • Happy Joe’s Pizza
  • Lamplighter for drive-thru alcohol
  • Off The Vine – curbside and carryout. (701) 838-7003
  • Parker Cafe – curbside and carryout. (701) 852-0561
  • Prairie Sky Beads – curbside and carryout. (701) 858-0612
  • Magic City Harley-Davidson, running regular business hours
  • Sidelines Bar and Grill, Berthold
  • Souris River Brewing – curbside and carryout. (701) 837-1884
  • Starving Rooster – curbside, carryout and delivery. (701) 838-3030

Businesses – Williston area

  • Arby’s – drive-thru and delivery options via DoorDash or UberEats. Takeout may be available in select locations. 

Government

  • The North Dakota Department of Transportation Driver’s License and Motor Vehicle offices across the state are currently operating under normal business hours. However, customers are encouraged to utilize online services wherever possible. You can renew, replace or change a driver’s license or schedule an appointment for a RealID. For more information about services, visit www.dot.nd.gov or call 1-855-NDROADS (637-6237).

To add to the list, e-mail us at ndfirst@kxnet.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20"

Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold"

Food Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Bank"

Food Pantries Staying Busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Pantries Staying Busy"

School Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Plans"

Plans for Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans for Schools"

Ibuprofen good or bad for COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ibuprofen good or bad for COVID-19?"

Oil Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Market"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Thursday, March 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Small Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Businesses"

Lisa Olson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lisa Olson"

SVAS Adoptions

Thumbnail for the video titled "SVAS Adoptions"

Press Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press Conference"

Children and Anxiety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Children and Anxiety"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (supersized)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (supersized)"

KX News at Noon- Lawmaker makes case to end property tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX News at Noon- Lawmaker makes case to end property tax"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast"

A very slick morning commute

Thumbnail for the video titled "A very slick morning commute"

FATAL ACCIDENT WILLISTON

Thumbnail for the video titled "FATAL ACCIDENT WILLISTON"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge