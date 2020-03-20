Coronavirus: What’s still open in the region

At this point in the coronavirus outbreak, it seems easier to list what businesses and services are open rather than a long list of what’s closed.

Below is a continuously updated list of places still serving the public in one capacity or another. For restaurants, coffee shops and other food providers, most are offering curbside pickup, carryout and delivery.

Businesses – Bismarck/Mandan area

A&B Pizza South, Bismarck, is going to remain open as long as it possibly can with deliveries and carryout only at 222-3108.

Advanced Cleaning & Restoration, Bismarck, is open for cleaning services, as well as still providing 24/7 emergency services.

Applebee's

Apple Creek Country Club

Arby’s – drive-thru and delivery options via DoorDash or UberEats. Takeout may be available in select locations.

Das Mountain at Dialectic and Buffalo Commons – check Facebook for time and locations

Dialectic Brewing Company, for off-sale and growlers

Healthways Clinic, Bismarck, remains open for those with health needs other than cold or flu symptoms. People with cold or flu symptoms are asked to call the clinic at 223-6613 to schedule a telemedicine visit.

Olive Garden

Pirogue Grille

Subway

Businesses – Dickinson area

Arby’s – drive-thru and delivery options via DoorDash or UberEats. Takeout may be available in select locations.

Businesses – Minot area

10 North Main – curbside and carryout. (701) 837-1010

– curbside and carryout. (701) 837-1010 Arby’s – drive-thru and delivery options via DoorDash or UberEats. Takeout may be available in select locations.

– drive-thru and delivery options via DoorDash or UberEats. Takeout may be available in select locations. Badlands , Minot

, Minot Black Iguana Coffee – curbside and carryout. (701) 837-8555

– curbside and carryout. (701) 837-8555 Baan Rao Thai Restaurant – 11:00 a.m. -9:30 p.m., also has delivery

– 11:00 a.m. -9:30 p.m., also has delivery Captain’s Cove

Charlie’s on Main Street – carryout, curbside and delivery

– carryout, curbside and delivery Cookies For You – curbside, carryout and delivery. (701) 839-4975

– curbside, carryout and delivery. (701) 839-4975 Dakota Burger Company – curbside, carryout and delivery. (701) 852-8183

– curbside, carryout and delivery. (701) 852-8183 Gramma Jo’s Eatery, Sawye r – curbside and delivery (in Sawyer). 701-624-2199

r – curbside and delivery (in Sawyer). 701-624-2199 Happy Joe’s Pizza

Lamplighter for drive-thru alcohol

for drive-thru alcohol Off The Vine – curbside and carryout. (701) 838-7003

– curbside and carryout. (701) 838-7003 Parker Cafe – curbside and carryout. (701) 852-0561

– curbside and carryout. (701) 852-0561 Prairie Sky Beads – curbside and carryout. (701) 858-0612

– curbside and carryout. (701) 858-0612 Magic City Harley-Davidson , running regular business hours

, running regular business hours Sidelines Bar and Gril l, Berthold

l, Berthold Souris River Brewing – curbside and carryout. (701) 837-1884

– curbside and carryout. (701) 837-1884 Starving Rooster – curbside, carryout and delivery. (701) 838-3030

Businesses – Williston area

Arby’s – drive-thru and delivery options via DoorDash or UberEats. Takeout may be available in select locations.

Government

The North Dakota Department of Transportation Driver’s License and Motor Vehicle offices across the state are currently operating under normal business hours. However, customers are encouraged to utilize online services wherever possible. You can renew, replace or change a driver’s license or schedule an appointment for a RealID. For more information about services, visit www.dot.nd.gov or call 1-855-NDROADS (637-6237).

