Coronavirus: When and When Not To Call 911

In these uncertain times, sometimes fear can overtake common sense.

A perfect example of this is the increase in the number of people panic calling 911.

With millions of Americans confined to their homes, many are unsure about if they can leave for certain situations. This has resulted in people calling 911 for a number of incorrect reasons.

This includes people calling because they are out of toilet paper.

In another example, in San Bernardino County California, police have gotten calls from people convinced their neighbor has the virus because they are coughing or sneezing loudly.

These are just some examples of misusing the 911 system and calling for something that is NOT an emergency.

Emergency responders want you to know if you are having symptoms and do call 911, expect some additional questions.

“We’re gonna ask specific questions about symptoms related to the current outbreak, if they have them we expect them to be honest. It’s about the safety of our responders but also the care of the patient themselves,” said Michael Dannenfelzer with the Central Dakota Communications Center.

He added that if you do request an officer come to your home, don’t be surprised if they ask to meet outside rather than entering your home.

