Corps begins spring reservoir drawdowns in Red River Basin

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Officials with the St. Paul District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say they are lowering reservoir elevations within the Red River Basin based on recent snow measurements, in order to prepare for potential spring snowmelt.

The Corps is currently lowering the elevation of Lake Ashtabula, located near Valley City, North Dakota. It will be drawn down nearly 2 feet in time for spring runoff.

Reservation Dam, part of the Lake Traverse project, near Wheaton, Minnesota, will be lowered by a foot and a half by the end of the month.