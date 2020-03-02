Corps begins spring reservoir drawdowns in Red River Basin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 11, 2018 file photo, water moves through a spillway of the Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River near Almota, Wash. Farmers, environmentalists, tribal leaders and public utility officials are eagerly awaiting a federal report due Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, that could decide the fate of four hydroelectric dams on the Snake River. (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios,File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Officials with the St. Paul District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say they are lowering reservoir elevations within the Red River Basin based on recent snow measurements, in order to prepare for potential spring snowmelt.

The Corps is currently lowering the elevation of Lake Ashtabula, located near Valley City, North Dakota. It will be drawn down nearly 2 feet in time for spring runoff.

Reservation Dam, part of the Lake Traverse project, near Wheaton, Minnesota, will be lowered by a foot and a half by the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/2"

Monday Forecast: Warm with rain chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Warm with rain chances"

Life Hacks: Stinky Feet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Stinky Feet"

College Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Softball"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

MAHC Mission

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAHC Mission"

Celebration of Ellie Follow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Celebration of Ellie Follow"

Money or exercise?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Money or exercise?"

Rolette Pursuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rolette Pursuit"

Robert One Minute 3-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-1-20"

Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

State Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Gymnastics"

State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hockey"

Bismarck State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Basketball"

Not Afraid Autopsy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Not Afraid Autopsy"

Body Cams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body Cams"

Leap Year baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leap Year baby"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge