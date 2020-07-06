Cost of Mandan’s water intake system still growing

The City of Mandan is hoping to begin construction soon of a new water intake system along the banks of Missouri.

And that’s if they can afford it.

That’s because bidding for the project recently came in higher than the city anticipated.

The project was initially supposed to cost just under $21 million, but recent bids have come in at nearly $37 million.

The work is needed because equipment is badly outdated, and where the current water intake is located, sand and silt are becoming more and more of a problem, requiring constant cleanup.

KX News spoke with the city’s engineering and planning director who says naturally occurring chances on the Missouri have also created the need for a new intake.

“The river has a tendency to hydraulically move where the deepest part of the channel is. And in the last 20 years or so it’s shown that it wants to move away from where our intake currently is on the west bank,” said Justin Froseth, Mandan’s Engineering and Planning Director.

The new intake will be located about a mile downstream.

The city plans on asking the State Water Commission for additional funding for the work when they meet on July 16.