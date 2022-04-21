WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KXNET) — Over the past week, there have been dozens of advisories warning people that no travel is advised, but according to Alan Haught, a plow supervisor in the Watford City area, people haven’t heeded this advice.

Haught told us about an incident last week that cost three plows about 18 hours of time after the first plow became stuck

“I wasn’t able to pull him out so we had to have another piece of equipment come over there to get him pulled out and by the time he made it there, there were probably 20 cars that were stranded and they cause snowdrifts which is part of the problem,” he added. “What people don’t realize is they make it take so much longer than what it has to. With the instance that happened down south, like I said that cost us a whole day. If that hadn’t happened we could have gotten the roads open that much earlier.”

Haught says the first plow was stuck at about 6:30 a.m. and by the time the plows and the 20 or more vehicles got back to Watford City, it was 1 a.m.

Haught’s advice? If you don’t need to drive in a winter storm…stay home.