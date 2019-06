Along Highway 83 in Bismarck

Another members-only warehouse store could be making it’s way to Bismarck.

Costco Wholesale is asking for approval of a fill station to be built between 57th Avenue Northeast in Bismarck and Brookside Lane, which would be along Highway 83.

The city of Bismarck says they will plan a public input meeting in the near future.

Costco’s only North Dakota location is in West Fargo.