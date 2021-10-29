Costumes still selling at Spirit Halloween for last-minute shoppers

Kirkwood Mall Marketing Director Mikalah Auer says sales at Spirit Halloween have been wicked good this year.

“The traffic in sales have been shattering records so it’s going to be a big year for Halloween,” Auer said.

Shoppers showed up early Friday morning to get last-minute items.

Michelle Kaufman needed to pick up one more thing for her 5-year-old son to be a superhero.

“They picked out their costumes, but we forgot to get the Captain America Shield so I am here early in the morning making sure that he has what he needs for his costume,” Kaufman said.

While online shopping has grown in recent years, Awnna Dralle says sometimes it’s easier to get certain things in person.

Especially now, with shortages in nearly all industries creating shipping delays.

“I’d say last-minute stuff is good for in the store just in case you needed to run and grab something,” Dralle said.

Auer says shipping delay concerns have brought more people back in person.

“I think that this year it’s just been amplified with people so excited, especially after last year to really celebrate Halloween this year,” Auer said.

While Kaufman’s kids will be superheroes, she’s keeping it casual this year.

“I have a sweatshirt that says I’m here for the boos with a bunch of ghosts on it. That’s kind of my Halloween go to,” Kaufman said.

Spirit Halloween is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closes at 7 p.m. Sunday.

After that, the store will be at the mall until Nov. 2 selling discounted items, so you can even snag items for next year.