(KXNET) — Rare Earth Minerals lie underneath North Dakota’s land. These minerals are valuable, especially in our present-day technology. So, why aren’t we mining them?

Why do we buy these same minerals from China and Russia? Not even our allies.

Rare earth elements or minerals are a group of 15-17 elements referred to as the lanthanide series in the periodic table of elements.

But why are they important?

Well, these metals have unusual fluorescent, conductive, and magnetic properties, which make them very useful when mixed, in small quantities with more common metals such as iron

“They’re always found together; you don’t really find them separately and so in North Dakota we have all of those groups and then we have a number of other critical minerals, germanium, and gallium as well. They’re used in semiconductors, and North Dakota’s lignite really sets it apart is that we have a lot of the more valuable some of the magnets, making where earths as well as those semiconductor metal germanium and gallium in our lignite and that’s where I think the key opportunity lies,” said UND Senior Research Manager for Critical Minerals, Nolan Theaker.

These minerals however are not mined in North Dakota, but they are mined on an industrial scale in other countries.

So why are we so hesitant on mining them here?

Critical mining minerals are defined by the US government as a mineral required for national or economic security, which is found in a restricted environment with limited competitors that are vulnerable to disruption.

What are we doing today with such rare minerals under our surface?

“It’s primarily China and Russia that mine the vast majority of those elements, there is some mining that’s done in the United States for the rare earths in California but the processing is still done in China. And then in the germanium and gallium there’s a little bit produced in the United States, but it’s primarily focused in those adversarial nations,” said Theaker.

According to the European Union, China and Russia run the world’s market in both germanium and gallium at almost 90% of the market.

Throwing it back to the 80s, the United States used to be the global producer of rare earth minerals, Theaker tells us.

But then a number of policies were put in place on the federal level — especially focusing on the environment — and mining these elements stopped almost overnight.

So, hypothetically speaking, what if we were to mine here again?

“We do look at how we can make these rare earths in the US. How can we mine where they are? How can we mine them? How can we best recover them and how can we best make products with them? And so, UND’s research on the rare earth’s critical mineral area is mainly focused primarily on how to extract them from a resource and getting them for us. We’re looking at lignite, we found significant quantities for earths, and those two other elements I mentioned, the germanium and gallium, and in the North Dakota lignite. So, what we’ve been working on, is developing a technology to extract those, recover those, from that lignite into a pure form that would then be usable for manufacturing with them,” said Theaker.

How foreseeable would this be in our near future?

“The Department of Energy currently has a solicitation they just sent out where we’re looking at building a commercial demonstration facility here in the next three years or starting to build one and that would produce an essence in the neighborhood of 300 to 1000 tons of rare earths per year. The University of North Dakota did apply for the solicitation. We are looking to produce this and we have great industrial support and state support for trying to make this a reality. But, ultimately this 300 to 1000 tons per year of rare earths well it doesn’t sound like a huge amount for a big commercial venture the US currently only intakes somewhere between five and 20,000 tons of rare earths per year so this is actually a pretty significant piece of that pie,” said Theaker.

He says by focusing on active mines, and coal base mining –lignite for example– this can be a reality for the U.S and North Dakota, within only a few years.

Our state could provide a very significant portion of the U.S.’s demand that we are currently relying on other countries for.

Rare earth minerals can be found in almost all our electronics, clean energy devices, aerospace machines, and cars.

Manufacturing plants across North Dakota also use permanent magnets — which is the single largest and most important end use for rare earth minerals, accounting for 29% of the materials.

And again, according to the state, these minerals can be found in North Dakota.