MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — With new populations, new infrastructure, and economic activity across our state comes a need for new infrastructure on roads, and to meet these needs, the Minot City Council has approved a number of projects to benefit residents driving around.

The City Engineering Department has stated that they are hoping to turn the four lanes on Fourth Avenue NW between Broadway and 26th Street into a two-lane road with bike lanes and a center turning lane.

Two traffic signals that were disabled in recent crashes on Broadway and Burdick Expressway will also be fully restored in order to improve safety at the intersection.

The council also took action to reverse its decision to not have people pay for parking at the downtown Renaissance Ramp.

“Several of us have had some second thoughts about that,” said Minot City Council Member, Stephan Podrygula. “We’re going to lose a significant amount of income if we waive fees for everybody — something like $37,000 a year. And I think it will provoke an excess of people from the other ramps where they have to pay to move one where they don’t.”

The council decided that the ramp will still be a paid parking garage for everyone besides city hall employees.